Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Cares donates $100,000 to local charities
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Cares, the philanthropic arm of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York, recently presented checks...
Ask our broker with Peter G. Miller
Small Down By Peter G. Miller CTW Features Question: We are first-time home buyers. We are open to an FHA mortgage, but our lender says we...
Owners delight
89 Percent of survey respondents are interested in adding real estate to their investment strategies. Source: Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate © CTW Features
