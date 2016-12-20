Funnyman DiBitetto will ring in new year at Long Branch show

By Mark Rosman

Staff Writer

Comedian Vic DiBitetto will ring in the new year with his energetic brand of humor when he performs at the Ocean Place Resort and Spa, Long Branch, on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31.

DiBitetto said he will be on stage to count down the seconds to 2017 and to host a champagne toast to the new year.

“As long as they wait until after my show to hand out the noisemakers, it’s fine,” said DiBitetto, 55, who lives in Manalapan with his wife and family.

Since appearing at iPlay America, Freehold Township, in June, DiBitetto has continued to perform at venues throughout the tri-state area, playing to sold out audiences. He said one of his goals for 2017 is to expand his shows to new audiences in Chicago and on the West Coast.

DiBitetto continues to have a strong presence on social media, producing a constant string of hilarious videos that can be seen on Facebook and Youtube. His “bread and milk” video has now received more than 15 million views.

This football season, DiBitetto has produced a series of videos in which he portrays the coach of the New York Giants. With a mix of colorful adult language and red-faced expressions, he gets straight to the heart of what it means to be a Giants fan.

“Those Giants videos are reaching millions of people and getting a lot of notice,” he said during a Dec. 15 interview. “I’m saying what the fans think.”

DiBitetto has several independent films coming out and he said he is pursuing opportunities in television and film.

“It’s a brutal business, but you just have to keep plugging,” he said, adding that he continues to keep a quote from Steve Martin in the back of his mind, “Be so good they can’t ignore you.”

DiBitetto is lining up his calendar for 2017, which will include a Sept. 23 appearance at the Millstone Performing Arts Center in Millstone Township, and a June 23 show at the Borgata in Atlantic City.

During his stand-up act, fans can expect to hear DiBitetto talk about his family, his marriage and even his take on New Jersey’s penchant for putting up signs that point to the Garden State Parkway in locations that are miles from a parkway entrance.

One topic fans will not hear the comedian discuss is politics.

“People come to my show to be entertained and not to hear about politics. I’ll leave the discussion about politics to the experts on Facebook,” he said. “I am reaching a wide demographic, old people, young people, black, white, everybody.”

DiBitetto said he attributes his popularity with so many people to the fact that, “I’m an everyday guy. I say what people are scared to say. People come up to me in Wegmans, at the post office, to say hello. I love it. Just don’t come to my house.”

He is enjoying success more than 30 years after entering show business. In those early years he drove a garbage truck and a school bus while he was performing stand-up as an opening act for other comedians.

Following DiBitetto’s New Year’s Eve show in Long Branch, which will be produced by Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club, he will perform at Uncle Vinnie’s in Point Pleasant Beach on Jan. 1 (Dinner at 4 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.)

For ticket information, visit unclevinniescomedyclub.com or call 732-899-3900. DiBitetto looked up the telephone number online as he spoke with a reporter.

For more information, visit www.vicdibitetto.net/ or Facebook.com/VicComedy/