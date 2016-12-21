Ryders Lane accident leaves both drivers fatally injured

EAST BRUNSWICK – Traffic was snarled for hours as police responded to a motor vehicle accident that left both drivers fatally injured.

East Brunswick police nits responded to a two-car head-on crash on Ryders Lane, just south of Tices Lane, around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 20, according to information released by Lt. Sean Goggins of the East Brunswick Police Department (EBPD).

Tahir Syed, 46, of Somerset, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, Dennis Moshkov, 42, of East Brunswick, was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Ryders Lane, which was shut down in both directions between Tices Lane and Milltown Road, reopened at 9:30 am.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are currently being investigated. Anyone with information should contact Ptl. Glenn Tabasko of the EBPD’s Special Operations Division at 732-390-6969.