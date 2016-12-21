Two students injured during school bus crash

MONROE – Student passengers aboard a school bus were injured when a school bus collided with a vehicle.

A school bus being driven by Nesly Belot, 59, of Ocean Township, was traveling west on Avenue D in Monroe, approaching the intersection with 10th Street, around 3:51 p.m. on Dec. 19, according to information provided by the Monroe Township Police Department.

At the same time, a 2001 Ford Escape being driven by George M. Cooper, 49, of East Brunswick, was traveling south on 10th Street approaching the intersection, police said.

Police allege that the bus driver failed to yield to the Ford, causing the collision.

After the initial impact, the school bus left the roadway to the right and came to rest on the property of 14 10th St.

Of the seven juveniles on the bus, ranging in ages from 9-11, two students as well as Cooper were transported to the hospital by the Monroe Township First Aid Squad with non-life threatening head/face injuries.

Beslot was issued a summons for careless driving, police said.