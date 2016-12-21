Two traffic trailers – including one carrying syrup – overturn off Exit 8A

SOUTH BRUNSWICK – Clean up crews were called to the scene of a tractor trailer that spilled fuel off of a New Jersey Turnpike exit.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 20, a tractor trailer that had just come off of Exit 8A traveled on Cranbury-South River Road and then made a right onto Route 32 west, according to information provided by the South Brunswick Police Department.

The load of 40,000 pounds of syrup shifted and the trailer split in half, causing the tractor to jackknife. The fuel tank on the tractor ruptured, spilling fuel.

The driver, Benedict Saint-Louis, 40, of Rahway, was injured, police said.

South Brunswick police, the Monmouth Junction Fire Department, Middlesex County Hazmat and the New Jersey Department of Transportation responded.

At 12:05 p.m., a second tractor trailer overturned on the Turnpike offramp at Exit 8A. Members of the Monmouth Junction Fire Department and South Brunswick EMS responded to that crash.