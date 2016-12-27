Cinderella’s Closet to hold its 10th annual Fashion Showcase

By JESSICA HARDING

Staff Writer

The prom is the most magical day of the year for many high school students.

Among all other tasks, finding the perfect dress without spending a fortune may be a daunting mission.

Cinderella’s Closet of Monmouth County understands this and would like to help.

The organization aims to promote self-esteem among less fortunate high school students by providing the opportunity to attend the prom in style.

Cinderella’s Closet will be holding its 10th annual Fashion Showcase. The event will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, at 6:30 p.m. at Addison Park, 150 Route 35, Aberdeen.

Founded by Stephanie Tomasetta and Katie Adams of Monmouth County, Cinderella’s Closet has expanded a lot in the past few years and has helped hundreds of students to find prom dresses with its inventory of over 1,500 dresses.

This will be the 10th year of the organization, and all funds from the Fashion Showcase will be going to the Charity Prom Boutique, which will open March 27 at Long Branch High School.

The cost is $50 per guest, with a limit of 10 guests per table. Anyone wishing to attend must reply by Jan. 13. Checks may be sent to Cinderella’s Closet, 17 Castlehill Drive, Marlboro, NJ 07746.

In the envelope, include the number of tickets desired and names of the guests you would like at your table.

The night will start with a cocktail hour and raffles for purchase. Throughout the showcase, there will be a Project Runway competition with a panel of judges and audience voting, dance performances, awards and dinner.

For more information, visit www.cinderellasclosetmc.org.