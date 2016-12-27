Photos of Ocean at Long Branch girls’ basketball on Dec. 20

    Long Branch’s Hydeinah Moore (left) and Ocean Township’s Morgan Bartlett (right) fight over the ball during the second quarter of the game held at Long Branch High School on December 20. — PHOTO BY ERIC SUCAR

    Ocean Township’s Sarah Dente (left) fights over the rebound with Long Branch’s Quayniece Page (middle) and Hydeinah Moore (right) during the second quarter of the game held at Long Branch High School on December 20. — PHOTO BY ERIC SUCAR

    Long Branch’s Keidy Laureano (middle) puts up the shot during the second quarter of the game against Ocean Township held at Long Branch High School on December 20. — PHOTO BY ERIC SUCAR

    Long Branch’s Hydeinah Moore (left) tries to elude Ocean Township’s Morgan Bartlett (right) during the second quarter of the game held at Long Branch High School on December 20. — PHOTO BY ERIC SUCAR

    Long Branch’s Keidy Laureano (left) and Ocean Township’s Sarah Dente (right) fight over the rebound during the first quarter of the game held at Long Branch High School on December 20. — PHOTO BY ERIC SUCAR

    Ocean Township’s Morgan Bartlett (middle) tries to elude Hydeinah Moore [cq] (left) and Anyssa Fields [cq] (right) during the first quarter of the game held at Long Branch High School on December 20. — PHOTO BY ERIC SUCAR

    The Long Branch basketball team huddles around head coach Shannon Coyle prior to the game against Ocean Township held at Long Branch High School on December 20. — PHOTO BY ERIC SUCAR

