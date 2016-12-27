Zwicker food drive supports South Brunswick Food Pantry

The legislative office of Assemblyman Andrew Zwicker (D-Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset) has collected hundreds of nonperishable food items to donate to local food banks.

The food drive launched last month yielded more than 300 donations, which will be distributed to Arm in Arm, Flemington Food Pantry, Mercer Friends Food Bank, Food Bank Network of Somerset County and the South Brunswick Department of Social Services.

“The holiday season can be a particularly difficult time of year for those who are struggling to make ends meet. Contributions to this food drive will help provide meals to people in need and remind them that their community cares,” said Zwicker, who represents Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex and Somerset counties. “I’m grateful for every generous individual who donated food that will make a difference in the lives of so many.”

“We are so thankful for the generosity of Assemblyman Zwicker’s office and their constituents for collecting food for the South Brunswick Food Pantry. We assist approximately 100 families per month in our food pantry,” said Jeanne Wert, director of the South Brunswick Department of Social Services.