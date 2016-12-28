Pedestrian from East Brunswick struck, killed on Route 9 in Woodbridge

A 33-year-old woman from East Brunswick was killed on Dec. 27 when she was struck by a car on Route 9 south in Woodbridge.

Margarita Bukhmil was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where she was pronounced dead at 3:52 a.m., according to a statement prepared by Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey and Director Robert Hubner of the Woodbridge Police Department.

An investigation by Officer Philip Agosta of the Woodbridge Police Department and Detective Donald Heck of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined that the victim was walking on the highway when she was struck at 3:25 a.m. by a 1998 Nissan.

The results of an autopsy by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office were not immediately available, according to officials.

No charges have been filed against the driver of the Nissan, but the investigation is active and is continuing. Anyone with information should call Agosta at 732-634-7700, ext. 6546, or Heck at 732-745-8842.