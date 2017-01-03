Jackson council adopts 2017 salary ordinance

JACKSON – The Township Council has adopted an ordinance amending the salaries and compensation of certain offices and employees in Jackson for 2017.

The ordinance does not state what a specific individual who currently holds a particular position is paid; it reflects the salary range for a position.

The ordinance was adopted on Dec. 13. No one from the public commented on the ordinance prior to the council’s vote to adopt the measure.

According to ordinance, the police chief will have a minimum salary of $95,500 and a maximum salary of $195,000; a police captain will have a minimum salary of $169,178 and a maximum salary of $172,199; a police lieutenant will have a minimum salary of $151,051 and a maximum salary of $153,749; a police sergeant will have a minimum salary of $134,868 and a maximum salary of $137,276; and a police officer will have a minimum salary of $50,097 and a maximum salary of $120,418.

Among municipal officials and employees, the mayor will have minimum salary of $8,500 and a maximum salary of $54,000; Township Council members will have a minimum salary of $8,000 and a maximum salary of $10,000; the township clerk will have a minimum salary of $54,500 and a maximum salary of $104,000.

Also, the business administrator will have a minimum salary of $95,500 and a maximum salary of $160,000; the chief financial officer will have a minimum salary of $60,000 and a maximum salary of $110,000; Jackson’s municipal court judge will have a minimum salary of $54,500 and a maximum salary of $90,000.

And, the municipal engineer will have a minimum salary of $85,000 and a maximum salary of $125,000; the public works supervisor will have a minimum salary of $60,000 and a maximum salary of $85,000; and the zoning officer will have a minimum salary of $60,000 and a maximum salary of $85,000, according to the ordinance.