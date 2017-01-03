Task force to evaluate compressor station planned near South Brunswick

By JENNIFER AMATO

Staff Writer

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Township officials recently formed a task force to study all aspects of a compressor station planned in close proximity to South Brunswick.

On Dec. 13, the council passed a resolution creating the Williams/Transco Compressor Station Task Force comprised of appointed officials and township residents. The task force will evaluate the health, safety and welfare of residents related to the natural gas compressor station in Franklin Township.

Williams Company operates the Transco natural gas pipeline that transports natural gas from south Texas to New York City. Williams is proposing the Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) project for construction and installation of a compressor station for connection to the Transco pipeline on a portion of the Trap Rock Quarry property located near the intersection of Route 27 and Promenade Boulevard in South Brunswick to supply the Brooklyn and Rockaway areas of New York at the request of their customer, National Grid, according to a resolution passed by the council in opposition to the plan in July.

However, the proximity of the property to 377 single-family homes and townhomes in the Princeton Walk development, 100 individual homes in the Preserves and 198 townhomes at the Woods at Princeton Walk is the resounding concern of neighbors because of safety and noise issues.

“The negative impacts and safety risks identified far outweigh the need to construct a compressor station at this location, [a] necessity Williams failed to properly demonstrate during their presentation. This is a perfect example of the need for such legislation and Williams is urged to find an alternate location for this project,” according to the resolution.

The task force will be comprised of council members Joseph Camarota and Jo Hochman; Gerry Laurizio of the Environmental Commission; Brian Fusco of the Water Department; Fire Marshal Alan Laird; Deputy Police Chief James Stoddard, who is the Office of Emergency Management representative; and township residents Gaurav Tyagi, Elizabeth Roedell, Barry Kutch and Kevin Corcoran.

On Nov. 22, Williams filed draft resource reports for the NESE project with the Federal Energy Commission (FERC). The draft submittal provides FERC and other cooperating environmental agencies an opportunity to preview preliminary data and provide comments prior to the complete FERC Certificate Application submittal, according to information posted on Williams’ website.

The various draft environmental resource reports include a preliminary analysis of route alternatives, as well as an analysis of potential impacts to water resources, vegetation and wildlife, cultural resources, socioeconomics, soils, geology, land use, noise and air quality, and safety.

Williams expects to submit its Certificate Application for the project to FERC in the spring.

Contact Jennifer Amato at jamato@gmnews.com.