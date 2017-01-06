Police release sketch of man wanted for attempted burglary

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — South Brunswick police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect who broke into a Monmouth Junction home on Jan. 3.

Around 12:45 p.m., police received a 911 call from a resident on Palladino Boulevard who reported a suspect had just broken into her home. The resident said she was in her kitchen when she heard a knock at the door. She believed it was a delivery person leaving a package so she did not answer the door.

Within seconds the front door of her home was reportedly forced open and a suspect ran into the home and headed up the stairs to the second floor, according to information provided by the South Brunswick Police Department (SBPD). The suspect reportedly then saw the resident in the kitchen and yelled, running out of the home.

The suspect reportedly got into the passenger’s side of a white SUV that was parked along the curb in front of the residence, police said.

Detectives developed a sketch of the suspect with the assistance of the New Jersey State Police. Police recovered video from several nearby businesses and homes which show the white SUV fleeing the scene headed down Stouts Lane towards Ridge Road near South Brunswick High School in the minutes after the burglary.

The suspect is described as a lighter skinned black male in his 40s, medium build, unshaven, with short curly black hair, wearing gloves and a blue track suit. The vehicle is described as a white SUV with tinted windows that was parked next to the mailbox, according to police.

For an image of the sketch and SUV, visit www.nixle.com.

Anyone with information should call the SBPD at 732-329-4646.