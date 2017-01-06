Workshop on expunging criminal records set for Jan. 11

Individuals with juvenile or adult criminal records are invited to attend a program that will outline the proper way to have those records permanently removed from court and law enforcement files.

The Workshop to Expunge Criminal Records will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Jan. 11 in the Middlesex County Freeholders’ meeting room on the first floor of the Middlesex County Administration Building, 75 Bayard St., New Brunswick.

The workshop is free and open to members of the public and practicing attorneys.

During the session, attorneys will explain the expungement process and discuss the kinds of criminal records that may be expunged. They also will answer eligibility questions and discuss how and where expungement applications may be filed.

In addition, a package of documents to assist participants in expunging their records will be provided during the seminar.

The event is being sponsored by the Superior Court of New Jersey, Middlesex Vicinage, Middlesex County Bar Association and Legal Services of New Jersey.

Those interested in attending the workshop can reserve a seat by emailing Reginald Johnson, community relations officer, at reginald.johnson@co.middlesex.nj.us or by calling 732-745-8430.