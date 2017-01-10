Calogero, Nixon, Bressi begin new terms in Jackson

By Michael Benavides

Staff Writer

JACKSON – Barry Calogero, Robert Nixon and Kenneth Bressi were sworn in to begin serving new four-year terms on the Jackson Township Council when the governing body held its 2017 reorganization meeting on Jan. 3 at town hall.

The three incumbent councilmen ran unopposed in the Nov. 8 general election.

They are joined on the council by Scott Martin and Anne Updegrave.

Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno administered the oath of office to Bressi, Nixon and Calogero,

Calogero thanked Guadagno “for taking time out of your busy schedule to swear us in. It is an extreme honor. Thank you so very much. You have always been a true friend of Jackson.”

During the business portion of meeting, the council members elected Bressi to serve as council president and Updegrave to serve as vice president for 2017.

Bressi thanked Nixon, who served as the council president during 2016, for his service.

Nixon said he appreciated the opportunity to lead the council last year and said, “I do it because I love this town, because I care about the people in it. I plan to spend the next four years being the passionate advocate for our 56,000 residents.”

Calogero thanked Nixon and Bressi for their past service on council and he thanked his wife and family for allowing him to follow his passion, which he said is to serve the residents of Jackson.

“I want to recognize and thank Councilman Nixon for his leadership during the past year. Council President Bressi, I look forward to working with you, the mayor and council to continue our forward momentum on the quality of life issues that are so near and dear to the community.

“On a personal note, I would like thank my running mates, Councilman Nixon and Councilman Bressi, for their hard work, professionalism and dedication to serving the residents of this town. I could not ask for better running mates and trusty friends,” Calogero said.

Bressi said he is grateful to be able to work on behalf of Jackson’s residents.

“I have been involved with the township for 43 years, between land use boards and through elected positions. I have 30 years of service to the town and I have a vested interest in the town. My son lives here, my two daughters live here and my grandkids go to school here, so I am not going any place,” Bressi said. “Getting elected is great, but getting re-elected is even greater knowing that people have faith in you to put you back up here for a second time.”

The Township Council will meet on Jan. 24, Feb. 14, 28, March 14, 28, April 11, 25, May 9, 23, June 13, 27, July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 12, 26, Oct. 10, 24, Nov. 21 and Dec. 13, 26. The meetings are open to the public.