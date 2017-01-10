East Brunswick ice skater receives first place award

Kayla Leung of East Brunswick, a junior at Stanford Online High School, along with Montgomery High School Junior Lili Chang, won first place in the Junior Shadow Dance event of t he 2016 National Solo Dance Series Final (NSDSF) on Sept. 10, 2016, in Newark, Delaware.

The championship was organized by the United States Figure Skating Association (USFSA) to feature skaters from the Eastern, Midwestern and Pacific Coast sections.

Kayla and Lili qualified through several local competitions to represent the Eastern section and win against seven other teams with their pasa doble in the championship round.