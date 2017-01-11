The Asbury Avenue/Fox Chase Drive project begins with a new traffic signal

By JESSICA HARDING

Staff Writer

TINTON FALLS — A new traffic signal was placed at one of the busiest intersections in Tinton Falls — between Asbury Avenue (County Route 16), Fox Chase Drive and Cannonball Drive.

Monmouth County Freeholders Thomas A. Arnone and Serena DiMaso activated the traffic signal on Tuesday, Jan 10.

Arnone believes that this will help to create more traffic developments.

“The signal will improve overall safety for motorists and pedestrians while allowing for better traffic flow and operational efficiency at the intersection.” he said.

This newly finished undertaking included the installation of a fully-actuated traffic signal and pedestrian crossing signals. Roadway widening, ADA compatible sidewalk and crosswalks, and upgraded signing and pavement parkings were also added.

DiMaso believes that now first responders will have easier access to those in need.

“Residents of the Fox Chase development and the volunteers of the Wayside Fire Company will now have an easier time negotiating the Asbury Avenue intersection because of these welcome upgrades and the improved traffic flow.”

The Asbury Avenue/Fox Chase project will proceed to add more safety enhancements along the Asbury Avenue corridor in Tinton Falls.

Vision Construction Group, Inc., from Edison, was the contractor for this assignment. The $640,000 that this project cost was funded by Monmouth County.