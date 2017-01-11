Police investigating ‘unconfirmed threat’ at Jonas Salk Middle School

BY KATHY CHANG

Staff Writer

OLD BRIDGE — Police are investigating an unconfirmed threat at Jonas Salk Middle School this morning, according to school officials.

Schools Superintendent David Cittadino tweeted that there was an active police investigation around 10 a.m. on Jan. 11, adding that there were no injuries reported and that all students were safe.

Two hours later, Cittadino tweeted that the Old Bridge Police Department concluded its investigation and that students returned safely to the school.

The district was already scheduled for an early dismissal, so the students were sent home as planned.