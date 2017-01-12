Englishtown police investigating Jan. 11 child luring incident

ENGLISHTOWN – The Englishtown Police Department is investigating an attempted child luring incident that occurred during the late afternoon hours of Jan. 11 on Lasatta Avenue in the area of the Knights of Columbus Hall.

In a Jan. 12 press release, police said that according to the investigation, a child of high school age was walking home on Lasatta Avenue after being dropped off by his school bus. As the boy was walking home, the driver of a red sedan asked the boy if he wanted a ride. The driver was described as an older white male with white hair and a beard.

Police said the that boy declined the man’s offer of a ride. The driver left the immediate scene and subsequently turned into a local apartment complex, according to police.

When the boy arrived home, police were notified. Officers and a detective responded to the area, but neither the man nor the vehicle were in the area. A search of the apartment complex was conducted, but neither the man nor the car was found.

Police said extra officers have been assigned to be on patrol during the times when children are being dropped off and picked up by a school bus.

Police are asking all parents to remind their children never to approach a strange vehicle and never to accept a ride from a stranger. Residents are asked to call 911 to report suspicious activities or individuals.

In the press release, police said there has been mention on social media pages that a second vehicle and a second individual were allegedly involved in the attempted luring incident.

According to the investigation, a young woman stopped to ask the boy if he was OK because she saw the incident with the red car and the older driver.

Police said there was no mention that the young woman attempted to lure the child into her car. The department’s detective believed the young woman was a concerned individual who witnessed the initial incident and was just checking to make sure the boy was OK, according to the press release.

Police are asking that young woman to contact them at 732-446-7000. Anyone else who may have information about the incident is also asked to call police.