Electronic threat deemed a false alarm at Jonas Salk Middle School

BY KATHY CHANG

Staff Writer

OLD BRIDGE — No threat was found at Jonas Salk Middle School on West Greystone Road, according to police.

“It was a false alarm,” Police Captain Joseph Mandola said.

Schools Superintendent David Cittadino said Principal William Rezes received an electronic unconfirmed threat as teachers, staff and students arrived to school on Jan. 11. Police were immediately called.

The students were evacuated to an undisclosed location while police investigated the unconfirmed threat, according to officials.

Cittadino had tweeted about the police investigation, which included the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Department Canine Unit, adding that there were no injuries reported and that all students were safe.

Around 11:45 a.m., the threat was deemed false and teachers, staff and students were able to return back to the school. The school was already scheduled for early dismissal.

Cittadino said he wanted to thank the local emergency responders that protect the community. He said the district is proactive in keeping their students from harm, which was demonstrated by the leadership at Jonas Salk last week. He noted that safety drills are conducted monthly.

Contact Kathy Chang at kchang@gmnews.com.