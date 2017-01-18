All clear at JCC after scare

BY KATHY CHANG

Staff Writer

EDISON — The investigation is ongoing into the reported bomb scare this morning, Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Jewish Community Center on Oak Tree Road.

“A phone call was made at the JCC around 9:10 a.m. [on Jan. 18],” said Police Lt. Robert Dudash. “As a result, the people at the JCC began evacuating the building.”

The people evacuated included children at a nursery school at the center.

“A subsequent search was done by the Edison police,” said Dudash adding that bomb detecting K-9 units from the Union County Sheriff’s Department, Middlesex County Sheriff’s Department and the New Jersey State Police searched the premises. “No devices were found and the people, who were evacuated, were allowed back into the building around noon.”