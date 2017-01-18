Police seek help in identifying bank robber

NORTH BRUNSWICK – The community’s help is needed in identifying a bank robber.

Police units were dispatched to a bank robbery at the Garden State Community Bank on Route 130 in North Brunswick around 11:54 a.m. on Jan. 14. Police arrived to find that the suspect had already left the scene.

Detectives from the North Brunswick Police Department (NBPD) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrived to begin their investigation, according to police reports.

Witnesses described the male as taller than 6 feet 2 inches of a medium/muscular build. Pictures of the suspect are located on the NBPD’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information should call 732-247-0922 ext. 340.