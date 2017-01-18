South Brunswick police seek information on overnight burglary

SOUTH BRUNSWICK – South Brunswick police are investigating a burglary that occurred overnight between Jan. 17 and 18 at Public Storage, 3825 Route 1 south, South Brunswick.

At 8:20 a.m. Jan. 18, a customer arrived at the facility and reportedly observed the front gate open and windows to the main office damaged, according to a statement prepared by the South Brunswick Police Department (SBPD).

Officers went through the facility and discovered 43 storage units had been broken into, according to reports. The suspect(s)cut the locks or bars off each of the storage units to gain entry.

At this time, the facility is contacting the owners of the storage units to see what, if anything, was stolen from each unit.

Anyone with information should call the SBPD at 732-329-4646.