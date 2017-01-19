Former Helmetta police chief lived life of service

HELMETTA – A former police chief for the Borough of Helmetta has passed away.

John J. Perdoni Jr., 89, of Helmetta, died on Jan. 15, according to his obituary from Lester Memorial Home.

Born and raised in Jamesburg, he was the co-owner of Eddie & Johnnie’s Gulf Station and served as a part-time police officer in Jamesburg.

In 1967, he moved to Helmetta, where he served as police chief in Helmetta until his retirement in 1991.

In 1970, he owned and operated J.P. Motors in Jamesburg along with his son, Chris.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, serving on the aircraft carrier, the USS Princeton.

He was a member of the New Jersey Police Chiefs Association the New Jersey PBA, VFW Post 262 in Monroe, American Legion Post 127 in Jamesburg and the St. James Knights of Columbus Council No. 6336.

Perdoni was a lifetime parishioner of St. James the Less R.C. Church in Jamesburg, serving in many roles.

Services were arranged by Lester Memorial Home in Jamesburg. A funeral liturgy was held at St. James the Less, followed by burial in St. James Cemetery, Monroe.