South River Electric Utility warns of phone scam

SOUTH RIVER – Representatives from the South River Electric Utility are warning residents of a frequent scam.

Over the past several days, South River residents have reported receiving phone calls from a company called “Spark Electric”. The company representatives have requested residents contact them with their electric bill handy in order to save money.

Residents are advised to disregard these phone calls as this company is not authorized to conduct business with South River Electric Utility, according to officials.

Questions regarding electric utilities may be directed to the Borough of South River at 732-257-1999, ext. 105.