Cookbook club to meet, talk, taste on Jan. 24

The Bite Club Cookbook Book Club will feature “The Cooking of the Eastern Mediterranean” by Paula Wolfert and “Purple Citrus and Sweet Perfume” by Silvena Rowe at its next meeting at 7 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the South Brunswick Library, 110 Kingston Lane, Monmouth Junction.

Pick up the month’s featured book at the Information Desk. At home, peruse it, cook from it if you wish and provide a “bite” of something that you made if you like with the group.

The group will also discuss cooking techniques, tips, ingredient comparisons and substitutions.