Council discusses various issues affecting Keyport

By KATHARINE FRIEDMAN

Correspondent

KEYPORT–The Borough Council met on Jan. 17 to discuss new and unfinished business.

The council presented the 2016 Volunteer of the Year award to Robert Aumack for his outstanding volunteerism and efforts in the Borough of Keyport. Aumack was there to accept the award presented by Councilman Goode and his father, Mayor Harry Aumack II.

The council then passed the resolutions in their consent agenda, such as paying bills, reappointing Kelly Beichler as a bloodborne pathogen officer and hiring a crossing guard.

One exception was on the approval of amending Resolution No. 7-17 regarding naming a Borough physician. Councilman Matthew Goode requested that it be voted on separately.

The public was allowed to ask questions regarding the consent agenda before passing. One man wished to know more about the council authorizing approvals of submitting and executing grant agreements with the New Jersey Department of Transportation for street improvements in Keyport.

Stephen Gallo, borough administrator, explained the projects were to make pedestrian improvements on First, Front and Broadway streets, while reconstructing Main and Monroe streets.

The council then introduced and authorized Clerk Valerie Heilweil to publish an ordinance amending the salaries of various officers, clerks and employees in Keyport and approved the 2016 Year End Grant reports.

After reports were presented by various committees, the council discussed new business, such as a Safe Space Internet Transaction Location Ordinance that would allow those engaged in online buying and selling to meet in a public place to make safe transactions. After lengthy discussions, council members decided to revisit the matter at the next meeting.

Other items covered included the formation of a vacant properties task force and a proposed water conservation ordinance.

The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 7.