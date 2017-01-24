Metuchen welcomes new police officer

BY KATHY CHANG

Staff Writer

METUCHEN — As an intern with the Metuchen Police Department, Casey Everett Klein set his eyes on become a police officer one day.

On Jan. 17 at a Borough Council meeting that dream came true. Klein, 26, with his parents by his side, was sworn into the role.

“He did a tremendous job, impressed us all,” said Mayor Peter Cammarano, joking that when they first interviewed Klein, they turned to Police Chief David Irizarry asking if he was old enough for the job.

Klein started the Cape May Police Academy on Jan. 24.

“Welcome aboard and we know you will make us proud,” said Cammarano.

Irizarry said Klein is the first in the borough to start out as an intern.

“Then he was a dispatcher with us and now he got the job that he always wanted as a police officer,” he said. “This is the first ever for the Police Department to my knowledge. We are thrilled he chose the Borough of Metuchen. He had also gotten a job offer with the New Jersey State Police … he chose the borough; he’s loyal to us and found a home here.”

Irizarry said Klein is supported by the many people he has worked with over the years. He thanked Cammarano and the Borough Council for their support.

Klein’s hire brings the department to 29 police officers. Cammarano said they expect a retirement in May around the time Klein graduates from the police academy.