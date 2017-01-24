St. Matthew School in Edison holds open house Jan. 29

St. Matthew School, 100 Seymour Ave., Edison, will hold an Open House from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 to kick off Catholic Schools Week.

St. Matthew School is a Catholic school where students of varied faiths, racial and ethnic backgrounds learn to understand, appreciate and respect one another. St. Matthew’s offers programs from Pre-K to 8th grade with after care available to all. Pre-K offers both half and full day programs and full day Kindergarten.

St. Matthew’s has been serving the Central New Jersey area since 1954 with rigorous academic programs, and a dedicated faculty set on a 13 acre campus. Visit this academically recognized school on Jan. 29 or call 732-985-6633 to schedule a private tour.