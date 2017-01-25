WinterFest this Saturday, Jan. 28

The Monmouth County Park System’s WinterFest will be held from 12-4 p.m. on Jan. 28 at Thompson Park, 805 Newman Springs Rd., Lincroft. This event celebrates the season with family-fun activities. Planned activities include:

Cross-Country Skiing (on mats)

Horse-Drawn Wagon Rides

Archery

Penguin Fish Toss

Snowman Snowball Toss

Ice Fishing Simulation

Selfie Scavenger Hunt

Broom Ball

Pottery Demonstrations

Make & Take Crafts

Ceramic Snowman/Penguin Craft ($10 each; cash or check only.)

Most activities are free. Visitors will have the chance to meet representatives from winter sport vendors and see an array of outdoor gear. Enjoy presentations by REI (Recreational Equipment, Inc.) on snow shoe basics, winter camping and more. Those looking for non-traditional winter fun should check out the fat tire bike demonstrations by Trek Bicycle Store of Middletown. Capture the day by taking advantage of photo opportunities with a snowmobile, an old-fashioned sled, and an ice sculpture. WinterFest will also feature live music and food vendors.

Admission and parking are free. For more information about the Monmouth County Park System or WinterFest, visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks and Recreation agency.