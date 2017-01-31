Holmdel residents debate proposed turf installation

By KATHARINE FRIEDMAN

Correspondent

The Holmdel Township Committee, with the exception of Committeeman Thomas Critelli, met Jan. 24 to discuss resolutions, introduce ordinances and listen to the concerns of the public regarding a proposed installation of synthetic turf fields at Cross Farms Park.

Resolutions passed included the payment of bills, the appointment of Robert J. Migliazza as a Holmdel Township firefighter, rescinding a contract award for hot mix asphalt with Trap Rock Industries and awarding a contract to Stavola Construction Materials and awarding a contract to Jacques Exclusive Caterers for provisions of tents, tables and chairs for weddings and events at Bayonet Farms, a public park in Holmdel.

Two ordinances were introduced.

Ordinance 2017-01 authorized the construction of leasehold improvements to provide for a public library at Bell Works. It would require the committee to appropriate the sum of $2 million to pay the cost thereof, make a down payment, authorize the issuance of bonds to finance such appropriation and provide for the issuance of bond anticipation notes.

The second ordinance was repealing Ordinance 2016-13, which authorized installing synthetic turf athletic fields at Cross Farms Park for $3.3 million and issuing of bonds to finance it.

The hearings for both ordinances are scheduled for Feb. 14.

During the public portion of the discussion, turf installment was a major concern by those in attendance. Residents asked that the ordinance regarding turf installment be voted on.

Mary Bassilakos was just one of many voicing an opinion on why the turf needed to be installed. She also stated her opinion that many who did not approve of the field “complain the most and the loudest [and] do the least volunteering.”

Bassilakos also gave ideas on how a better turf method could be installed not just at Cross Farms, but at school fields as well.

Some residents who do not approve of the proposed turf installation took offense to Bassilakos’ volunteering comment.

One speaker, Tom Wood, found it insulting that those who want the field “do not need to insult the integrity of the people who otherwise [do not want the field].”

He added that if there had to be a vote, it would be “very unpopular.”

The committee kept reassuring the public they were on board with building recreational facilities for the children of Holmdel, but it would require planning, time, money and possibly a different venue.

Audience members continued to debate the issue of turf fields for an hour. The issue will be brought up again at the next township meeting on Feb. 14.