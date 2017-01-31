Rumson Country Day School celebrates 90th anniversary with scavenger hunt

By JESSICA HARDING

Staff Writer

RUMSON — To celebrate its 90th anniversary, the Rumson Country Day School (RCDS) held a scavenger hunt on Friday, Jan. 20.

The school was founded in 1926 and opened with 23 students and eight faculty members. Today, the school has 77 faculty members and 430 students.

Over 150 students and their families put their thinking caps on as they explored the school’s hallways where they searched for clues to discover landmarks and pieces of RCDS history.

Teams used the GooseChase Scavenger Hunt App to find clues and capture live videos and photos.

Facilitator of the event, Casey McChesney, thought the idea for a scavenger hunt was very appropriate.

“Scavenger hunts are good old-fashioned fun. We thought the event was a great way to celebrate our history and to strengthen the bond among our RCDS family.”

A fourth grader, Emily Ryan, had a great time working with her team, “Fantastic4Forever.” Her team was the second among 37 to finish all of the assigned tasks.

“Tonight, I learned that you have to work together to get things right,” she said.

Ryan’s teammate, Mia Masserio, learned a lot from the event.

“I’m glad that we’re students at RCDS during the 90th anniversary. We get to take part in the celebration and learn a lot about our school. Tonight, I learned that RCDS has had many different headmasters. It’s cool to see how our school has grown.”

Visit rcds.org to learn about more events to come.