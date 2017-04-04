Decluttering expert shares strategies

By VASHTI HARRIS

Staff Writer

TINTON FALLS — Just in time for spring cleaning, decluttering expert and blogger Dana K. White gave a talk and signed copies of her new book, “How to Manage Your Home Without Losing Your Mind,” for Monmouth County residents.

Mother of three and a native Texan, White is a speaker, podcaster and creator of the blog “A Slob Comes Clean,” where she shares realistic home management strategies and a message of hope for the hopelessly messy. Despite being a decluttering expert, she still shares the day-to-day realities of keeping her own home under control, according to her blog.

At the beginning of her talk on March 27 at the Tinton Falls Library, White briefly discussed her history of becoming more organized and emphasized how implementing daily decluttering habits made the biggest impact in her home when she first began her decluttering journey.

Doing the dishes is one simple decluttering habit that can make the biggest impact, according to White.

White then talked about how in order to get rid of clutter, you should not want to get organized, but instead declutter. Furthermore, she explained that if you are trying to declutter a room, start with the easy stuff first, such as moving items out that do not belong.

Throughout her talk she explained her various decluttering strategies, ranging from properly utilizing containers, her two decluttering questions to donating items.

White ended her talk by briefly discussing what she called the “decluttering momentum” and how once she started implementing her simple decluttering habits and tricks in her home she began to see her husband and children do the same.

After her talk White took questions from the audience and ended the night by signing and selling her latest book “How to Manage Your Home Without Losing Your Mind.”

Her latest book is a how-to guide that is complied of all her decluttering strategies developed from what she has learned through the years, according to her blog.

“To be honest it can be overwhelming for people because there is seven years of content, but also the blog itself is my own personal transformation, and so the book was a way to put all of my strategies I figured out in my own house into an instruction book. I call my house and my blog my slob lab where I test things and I figure things out and I put them into a way that other people can implement … into their homes and that’s the book,” White said.

White’s newest book is available wherever books are sold.

To check out White’s daily blog, podcasts and videos, visit www.aslobcomesclean.com.

