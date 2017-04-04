Police activity in South River due to training drill

The South River Police Department, the South River Rescue Squad and the South River Fire Department will be conducting pre-planned training drills from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 5 and 6 at St. Mary of Ostrabrama Coptic Church, 30 Jackson St., South River.

During these times, residents can expect to see police, fire department and EMS activity in the areas of Morningside Avenue, David Street and Kamm Avenue directly surrounding the building, according to information provided by the South River Police Department.

Residents are reminded that these activities are merely training drills and there is no cause for alarm.