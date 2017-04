By VASHTI HARRIS

Staff Writer

RUMSON–Borough Councilmen Gary Casazza and Benjamin W. Day, Jr. have filed for reelection for the upcoming primary elections.

Republican candidates Casazza and Day are both running for a three-year borough council term.

The filing deadline for candidates seeking to run on a party line was April 3. For independent candidates, the filing deadline is June 6.

Contact Vashti Harris at vharris@newspapermediagroup.com