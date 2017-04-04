Somerset Patriots sign right-hand pitcher Hassan Pena

The Somerset Patriots have signed right-handed pitcher Hassan Pena for the 2017 season.

Pena enters his first season with the Patriots and first in the Atlantic League. The righty has spent the last two years playing abroad, including stints in the Mexican League with Sultanes de Monterray. In that span, Pena has gone 10-5 with 25 saves over 78 relief appearances, including a 2.56 ERA over 48 games in 2015.

Pena is 15-10 with a 3.87 ERA and 49 saves in his four total seasons in the Mexican League (2013-16).

The Cuban national has also excelled with Navegantes del Magallanes in the Venezuelan Winter League throughout his career. Pena has recorded 63 saves over the last three seasons with the Navigators, becoming the franchise’s all-time saves record-holder. Additionally, the 23 saves Pena recorded in 2015 set a Caribbean leagues single-season record.

In his last three seasons with Magallanes, Pena owns a 2.56 ERA and 98 strikeouts over 105.2 innings of work.

“We are very happy to add a veteran presence like Hassan to our bullpen,” Patriots manager Brett Jodie said. “Hassan can handle a variety of roles for us. He has a lot of late-inning experience and is a smart pitcher who has a great idea of how to pitch. The defense will love playing behind Hassan, and we are thrilled to have him join our staff.”

Pena was originally drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 13th round of the 2006 draft and spent the first six years of his career in that organization, including 47 total appearances with Triple-A Syracuse in 2011 and 2012. His most recent appearances stateside came in 2014, when he appeared in five games with Double-A Northwest Arkansas in the Kansas City Royals organization.

The West Palm Beach, Florida, resident has recorded 157 saves across all the levels of baseball in which he has played throughout his 12-year professional career, including 45 wins and a 3.50 ERA.

