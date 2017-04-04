Two incumbents seek reelection in Middletown

By VASHTI HARRIS

MIDDLETOWN–Two incumbents and a democratic candidate will be running for township committee seats for upcoming primary elections.

Anthony P. Fiore, a township Committeeman and incumbent republican candidate, has filed for reelection for his current committee seat for the November ballot.

The incumbent republican candidate and current Deputy Mayor, Stephanie C. Murray, has also filed for reelection for her current committee seat.

William Hutton has filed as a democratic candidate to run for open township committee seat for the up incoming primary elections.

The filing deadline for candidates seeking to run on a party line was April 3. For independent candidates, the filing deadline is June 6.

