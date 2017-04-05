St. Joseph v. Monroe Lacrosse – April 4, 2017

St. Joseph’s Spencer Cohen (left) fights over the ball with Monroe’s Jack Cusanelli (right) during the first half of the game held at Monroe Township High School on April 4. The Falcons fell to Monroe by a score of 11-3. — PHOTO BY ERIC SUCAR

St. Joseph’s Garret Klurman (left) tries to elude Monroe’s Jordan Perry (right) during the first half of the game held at Monroe Township High School on April 4. The Falcons fell to Monroe by a score of 11-3. — PHOTO BY ERIC SUCAR

Monroe Township’s Jordan Perry (right) tries to elude St. Joseph’s Carlos Martinez (left) during the first half of the game held at Monroe Township High School on April 4. The Falcons went on to dominate St. Joseph by a score of 11-3. — PHOTO BY ERIC SUCAR

Monroe Township’s Ty Hibbitts (right) tries to elude St. Joseph’s Robert Okupski (left) during the first quarter of the game held at Monroe Township High School on April 4. The Falcons went on to dominate St. Joseph by a score of 11-3. — PHOTO BY ERIC SUCAR

Monroe Township’s Chad O’Neil (left) tries to elude St. Joseph’s Tom Moore (right) during the first quarter of the game held at Monroe Township High School on April 4. The Falcons went on to dominate St. Joseph by a score of 11-3. — PHOTO BY ERIC SUCAR

The Monroe Township lacrosse team huddles around assistant coach Joe Garravent (middle) prior to the game against St. Joseph held at Monroe Township High School on April 4. The Falcons went on to dominate St. Joseph by a score of 11-3. — PHOTO BY ERIC SUCAR